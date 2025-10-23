Galaxy Digital Share Price Dips 14% Despite Strong Q3 Earnings Growth

Galaxy Digital GLXY shares have lost 14% since the company reported third-quarter 2025 results on Oct. 21. The broader cryptocurrency market has experienced a sell-off, which has put downward pressure on GLXY and other crypto-related stocks.



However, in the third quarter of 2025, GLXY reported earnings of $1.12 per share against the year-ago quarter’s loss of 10 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 194.74%



Revenues of $28.4 billion climbed 231.4% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 43.12%.



Galaxy Digital shares have gained 63.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Finance sector’s 12.8% return.

GLXY Q3 Operating Details

Galaxy Digital reported an adjusted gross profit of $728 million, representing a 143% increase from $299 million in the second quarter of 2025. Segment-wise, Digital Assets reported an adjusted gross profit of $318 million, up 345% from $71.4 million on a sequential basis.



Data Centers reported adjusted gross profit of $2.7 million. Treasury & Corporate reported adjusted gross profit of $408 million, up 79% from $228 million in the second quarter of 2025.



Operating expenses increased 227% year over year to $28.67 billion. General and administrative expenses decreased 10 bps year over year.



Net income was $505 million against the year-ago quarter’s loss of $33.3 million. The figure marked a 1,546% increase sequentially.



Galaxy Digital achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $629 million in the third quarter of 2025, representing a 198% increase compared to $211 million in the second quarter of 2025. In the reported quarter, Digital Assets, Treasury & Corporate and Data Centers contributed $250 million, $376 million and $3.7 million, respectively, in adjusted EBITDA.

GLXY Balance Sheet Details

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Galaxy Digital had cash and cash equivalents of $1.13 billion compared with $691.3 million as of June 30, 2025.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company reported total equity of $3.2 billion and holdings of $1.9 billion in cash and stablecoins.

Galaxy Digital currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



