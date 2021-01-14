Galaxy Digital Launches Proprietary Mining, Miner Financial Services

Cryptocurrencies

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) has announced the launch of its miner financial services and proprietary mining operations.

  • Per a release, the publicly traded digital asset management firm is integrating its existing business lines to miner-focused financial services – internally referred to as “MiFi” – including lending, investment, and risk management offerings.
  • Galaxy Digital Mining, the firm’s mining branch, under development since before October, will also oversee a proprietary mining operation.
  • Fidelity’s former director of mining, Amanda Fabiano, is leading the mining operations.
  • In a statement, Fabiano said Galaxy’s proprietary mining operation helps the company “deeply understand and solve for the financial needs of miners.”
  • Galaxy shares have nearly doubled in the past three months, trading at $8.48 in post market hours.

