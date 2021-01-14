Galaxy Digital Launches Proprietary Mining, Miner Financial Services

Galaxy Digital (GLXY) has announced the launch of its miner financial services and proprietary mining operations.

Per a release, the publicly traded digital asset management firm is integrating its existing business lines to miner-focused financial services – internally referred to as “MiFi” – including lending, investment, and risk management offerings.

Galaxy Digital Mining, the firm’s mining branch, under development since before October, will also oversee a proprietary mining operation.

Fidelity’s former director of mining, Amanda Fabiano, is leading the mining operations.

In a statement, Fabiano said Galaxy’s proprietary mining operation helps the company “deeply understand and solve for the financial needs of miners.”

Galaxy shares have nearly doubled in the past three months, trading at $8.48 in post market hours.

Update (Jan. 14, 23:08 UTC): Context added throughout.

