Galaxy Digital Launches Proprietary Mining, Miner Financial Services
Galaxy Digital (GLXY) has announced the launch of its miner financial services and proprietary mining operations.
- Per a release, the publicly traded digital asset management firm is integrating its existing business lines to miner-focused financial services – internally referred to as “MiFi” – including lending, investment, and risk management offerings.
- Galaxy Digital Mining, the firm’s mining branch, under development since before October, will also oversee a proprietary mining operation.
- Fidelity’s former director of mining, Amanda Fabiano, is leading the mining operations.
- In a statement, Fabiano said Galaxy’s proprietary mining operation helps the company “deeply understand and solve for the financial needs of miners.”
- Galaxy shares have nearly doubled in the past three months, trading at $8.48 in post market hours.
Update (Jan. 14, 23:08 UTC): Context added throughout.
