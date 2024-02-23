Galaxy Digital Holdings (BRPHF) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 10.54

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) has been revised to 10.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 9.98 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.45 to a high of 13.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.41% from the latest reported closing price of 9.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 9.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRPHF is 1.85%, an increase of 2.41%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BLOK - Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds 4,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,602K shares, representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRPHF by 17.35% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 988K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 16.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRPHF by 18.44% over the last quarter.

DAPP - VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF holds 529K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRPHF by 16.74% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 509K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 764K shares, representing a decrease of 50.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRPHF by 8.86% over the last quarter.

BLCN - Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF holds 403K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing an increase of 20.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRPHF by 119.39% over the last quarter.

