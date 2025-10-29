Galaxy Digital (GLXY) Price Target Increased by 33.56% to 45.07

The average one-year price target for Galaxy Digital (NasdaqGS:GLXY) has been revised to $45.07 / share. This is an increase of 33.56% from the prior estimate of $33.75 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.26 to a high of $60.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.87% from the latest reported closing price of $37.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 245 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galaxy Digital. This is an increase of 216 owner(s) or 744.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLXY is 0.84%, an increase of 60.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,603.64% to 104,949K shares. The put/call ratio of GLXY is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 5,180K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,168K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,543K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,518K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company.

