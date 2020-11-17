Cryptocurrencies

Galaxy Digital Gets Initial Approval for New Bitcoin Fund in Canada

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
Michael Novogratz, founder, CEO and chairman of Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital, the digital asset manager founded by Mike Novogratz, is to launch a bitcoin fund in Canada.

  • Announced on Monday in a press release, the CI Galaxy Bitcoin Fund is a collaboration with CI Global Asset Management and has had a preliminary prospectus approved by securities regulators for an initial public offering, the firms said.
  • A closed-end investment fund, it will invest directly in bitcoin and will be priced using the Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin Index.
  • The firms aim to bring fund investors access to bitcoin via an “institutional-quality” platform.
  • Galaxy Digital will be the sub-advisor for the fund and carry out all bitcoin trading, while CI Global will act as the vehicle’s manager.
  • Last week, Galaxy disclosed that it had brought in net income of $44.3 million in Q3 2020, having made a $68.2 million loss in the same period last year. The firm put it down to the rallying bitcoin market.
  • At the same time, it also acquired two digital asset firms hoping to set itself up as the “go-to” firm for institutional investors.

Also read: Novogratz: Galaxy Digital Will ‘Suck’ if Bitcoin Fails to Become an Institutional Asset

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: The future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model

    BlockFi CEO Zac Prince joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the future of personal finance and #crypto is disrupting the traditional banking model.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular