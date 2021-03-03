Cryptocurrencies

Galaxy Digital, CoinShares Back Bitcoin Mining Intermediary Startup

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published

Compass, a bitcoin mining startup, raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by Galaxy Digital, joined by CoinShares, CoinFund, CoinGecko and other cryptocurrency companies, according to a press release on Wednesday.

  • Locations of the mining facilities working with Compass per its website include Iceland, Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia, China and the U.S.
  • One of Compass’ businesses is to serve as an intermediary between hosting facilities with excess capacity and institutional or retail customers interested in mining bitcoin.
  • In its first two months, the company sold $11.4 million worth of mining machines to customers.
  • “Without mining, there is no bitcoin,” CEO Whit Gibbs said in the press release. He said Compass was launched to “ensure that everyone has the access and ability to grow their exposure” to bitcoin through participating in the infrastructure-level work of mining.
  • Last month, bitcoin miners saw all-time high monthly revenue of $1.36 billion industrywide, per CoinDesk prior reporting.
  • In a statement, the company said it plans to use the proceeds from the capital raise to quickly scale its team and mining technology.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular