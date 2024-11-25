Galaxy Digital Closes $402.5M Exchangeable Notes Offering

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.
Galaxy Digital Holdings has successfully closed a $402.5 million offering of 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2029, aimed at enhancing its high-performance computing infrastructure and supporting general corporate activities. The company is also undergoing a corporate reorganization to re-domicile to the United States, which involves converting its ordinary shares into Class A common stock. The notes, which accrue interest at 2.50% annually, offer exchange options under specific conditions and are set to mature by December 2029.
