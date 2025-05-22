Galaxy Digital Chief Operating Officer Sold $1.94M In Company Stock

Erin Brown, Chief Operating Officer at Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), reported an insider sell on May 21, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown's decision to sell 87,704 shares of Galaxy Digital was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $1,944,397.

During Thursday's morning session, Galaxy Digital shares up by 6.19%, currently priced at $23.83.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is a technology-driven diversified financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions with a full suite of scaled financial solutions spanning the digital asset ecosystem. The group's mission is to engineer a new economic paradigm, and it is focused on digital assets and blockchain technology. Its operating businesses are of Digital Assets, Data Centers, and Treasury and Corporate.

Galaxy Digital: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Galaxy Digital's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 107.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 2.41% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Galaxy Digital exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.898448.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.34, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 8.47 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Galaxy Digital's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.07 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 10.38, Galaxy Digital's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

