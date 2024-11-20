Galaxy Digital Announces $300 Million Notes Offering

Galaxy Digital Holdings (TSE:GLXY) has released an update.

Galaxy Digital Holdings is launching a private offering of $300 million in exchangeable senior notes due 2029 to fund the expansion of its computing infrastructure in Texas and for general corporate purposes. The notes, which are unsecured and bear interest semi-annually, offer investors the potential to exchange them for cash or shares under certain conditions. This move aligns with Galaxy’s strategic reorganization plan to re-domicile to the U.S. and convert its shares into a new class of stock.

