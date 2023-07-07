Galata Acquisition Shareholders Approve Combination With Marti Technologies

(RTTNews) - Galata Acquisition Corp. (GLTA), a company that facilitates merger, share exchange, and asset acquisition, announced on Friday that its shareholders have approved the business combination with Turkey's mobility app Marti Technologies Inc.

Upon the completion of the business combination, the newly combined company will operate as Marti Technologies, Inc. and its Class A common stock and warrants are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange with the symbols 'MRT' and 'MRTW,' respectively.

The Business Combination is expected to close on July 10. The trading will continue on the NYSE, switching from the symbol 'GLTA' to the new symbol, 'MRT,' at trading open on July 11.

On Thursday, shares of Galata Acquisition are trading at $9.87 up 1.33% or $0.13 on the New York Stock Exchange.

