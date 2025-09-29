Galapagos (XTRA:GXE) Price Target Decreased by 55.46% to 28.79

The average one-year price target for Galapagos (XTRA:GXE) has been revised to 28,79 € / share. This is a decrease of 55.46% from the prior estimate of 64,64 € dated October 13, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18,73 € to a high of 45,91 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.24% from the latest reported closing price of 28,44 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galapagos. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GXE is 0.07%, an increase of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.65% to 3,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 746K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing a decrease of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXE by 37.66% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 712K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXE by 10.68% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 438K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 428K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXE by 0.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 289K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXE by 14.93% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 214K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 80.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXE by 423.97% over the last quarter.

