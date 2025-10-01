Markets
Galapagos Receives Non-Binding Offers For Cell Therapy Business

(RTTNews) - Galapagos NV (GLPG) said that it has received a limited number of non-binding offers from consortia—primarily composed of financial investors—expressing interest in acquiring the company's cell therapy business. The company continues to support these potential bidders as they complete due diligence and assess financing options, including assistance with fundraising efforts where appropriate. Binding, fully-financed offers are expected in the coming weeks.

On May 13, 2025, Galapagos announced that its Board of Directors had initiated a strategic review of its cell therapy business, including a potential divestiture, with the goal of preserving shareholder value.

Following the receipt of binding offers, if any, the Board will promptly determine whether to proceed with a divestment or pursue alternative strategies. Galapagos expects to announce the outcome of this strategic review no later than November 5, 2025, in conjunction with its third-quarter financial results.

