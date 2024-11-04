Galapagos price target lowered to EUR 28 from EUR 30 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Papadakis lowered the firm’s price target on Galapagos (GLPG) to EUR 28 from EUR 30 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
