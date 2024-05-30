Galapagos Partners for T-Cell Therapy Advancements

Galapagos (GB:0JXZ) has released an update.

Galapagos has entered into a clinical collaboration with Adaptimmune to license and potentially commercialize a new TCR T-cell therapy, uza-cel, for head & neck cancer and other solid tumors, leveraging Galapagos’ decentralized manufacturing platform. The therapy has shown promising results in early trials, with Adaptimmune receiving $100 million initially and up to $465 million in milestone payments plus royalties. This partnership aligns with Galapagos’ strategy to expand its oncology portfolio and offers quicker treatment delivery for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

