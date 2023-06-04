Galapagos Nv NPV (AMS:GLPG) Price Target Decreased by 7.53% to 49.94

The average one-year price target for Galapagos Nv NPV (AMS:GLPG) has been revised to 49.94 / share. This is an decrease of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 54.01 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.72% from the latest reported closing price of 38.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galapagos Nv NPV. This is a decrease of 128 owner(s) or 68.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLPG is 0.07%, a decrease of 73.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.55% to 6,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 1,175K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 729K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 632K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLPG by 18.75% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 424K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

