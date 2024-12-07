News & Insights

Galapagos’ Innovative CAR T-Cell Therapy Shows Promise

December 07, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

Galapagos (GB:0JXZ) has released an update.

Galapagos has announced promising results from its phase 1/2 study of the CD19 CAR T-cell therapy GLPG5101 in treating relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma, demonstrating high anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile. The study highlights the effectiveness of Galapagos’ decentralized manufacturing platform, which allows for the quick delivery of fresh CAR T-cells, achieving a vein-to-vein time of just seven days. These advances offer significant potential for improving patient outcomes in rapidly progressing cancers.

Trending Articles

