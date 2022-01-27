Galapagos (GLPG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.14, changing hands as high as $63.90 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading up about 19.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $46.41 per share, with $109.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.11.

