Markets
GILD

Galapagos, Gilead Discontinue Late-stage Trials In Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Galapagos NV (GLPG) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) said that they have decided to discontinue the ISABELA Phase 3 studies with the investigational autotaxin inhibitor ziritaxestat in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

The decision came after the Independent Data Monitoring Committee's conclusion that ziritaxestat's benefit-risk profile no longer supported continuing those studies.

"We are extremely disappointed by this news. Despite this setback, we remain committed to leveraging our novel target research engine and strong cash balance to discover potential therapies for IPF and fibrosis," said Onno van de Stolpe, CEO of Galapagos.

The companies said that all clinical trials with ziritaxestat, including the long-term extension of the Phase 2a NOVESA trial in systemic sclerosis, will be discontinued.

Ziritaxestat (GLPG1690) is an investigational autotaxin inhibitor discovered by Galapagos. Gilead in-licensed ex-European rights to ziritaxestat in July 2019 and commenced sharing the Phase 3 development costs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD GLPG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More