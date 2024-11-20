News & Insights

Stocks

Galapagos downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

November 20, 2024 — 04:25 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christophe Dombu downgraded Galapagos (GLPG) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of EUR 23.50, down from EUR 41. The company’s investment case is weighed down by extended timelines and limited visibility on strategic execution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GLPG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.