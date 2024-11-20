Galapagos downgraded to Reduce from Hold at Kepler Cheuvreux

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Christophe Dombu downgraded Galapagos (GLPG) to Reduce from Hold with a price target of EUR 23.50, down from EUR 41. The company’s investment case is weighed down by extended timelines and limited visibility on strategic execution, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
