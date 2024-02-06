Galapagos Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GLPG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.91, changing hands as high as $38.96 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $31.86 per share, with $45.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.96.

