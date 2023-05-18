Galapagos Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GLPG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Galapagos NV (Symbol: GLPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.01, changing hands as high as $43.78 per share. Galapagos NV shares are currently trading up about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLPG's low point in its 52 week range is $36.165 per share, with $58.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.54.

