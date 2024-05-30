News & Insights

Stocks

Galantas Gold Narrows Losses, Upholds Safety

May 30, 2024 — 04:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Galantas Gold (TSE:GAL) has released an update.

Galantas Gold Corporation reported a net loss of CAD $653,616 for the first quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from the CAD $1,393,614 loss in the same quarter of 2023. Despite the loss, the company has maintained a strong commitment to safety and environmental compliance in its operations, with zero lost time accidents and high regulatory compliance. The company also saw a decrease in cash reserves, ending the quarter with CAD $1,288,200 compared to CAD $2,516,822 the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:GAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.