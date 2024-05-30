Galantas Gold Narrows Losses, Upholds Safety

Galantas Gold (TSE:GAL) has released an update.

Galantas Gold Corporation reported a net loss of CAD $653,616 for the first quarter of 2024, a significant improvement from the CAD $1,393,614 loss in the same quarter of 2023. Despite the loss, the company has maintained a strong commitment to safety and environmental compliance in its operations, with zero lost time accidents and high regulatory compliance. The company also saw a decrease in cash reserves, ending the quarter with CAD $1,288,200 compared to CAD $2,516,822 the previous year.

For further insights into TSE:GAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.