Galan Lithium Limited Announces New Share Quotation

Galan Lithium Limited has announced the quotation of nearly 6 million fully paid ordinary shares, aiming to attract institutional, sophisticated, and professional investors. This move marks a strategic effort to secure immediate funding, reflecting the company’s ongoing growth and expansion plans. Investors keeping an eye on the lithium market may find this a noteworthy development.

