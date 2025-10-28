Galan Lithium (GLNLF) Price Target Increased by 10.14% to 0.17

The average one-year price target for Galan Lithium (OTCPK:GLNLF) has been revised to $0.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.14% from the prior estimate of $0.16 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.17 to a high of $0.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.42% from the latest reported closing price of $0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galan Lithium. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNLF is 0.27%, an increase of 240.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 54.66% to 4,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 2,242K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 71.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNLF by 287.61% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,940K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SETM - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 271K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing an increase of 18.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNLF by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

