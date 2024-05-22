Galan Lithium Director Ups Shareholding

News & Insights

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega of Galan Lithium Limited has increased his direct shareholdings by 2,173,912 fully paid ordinary shares and the same number of listed options, with the total consideration for the acquisition valued at $1,000,000. This change, resulting from a placement participation at $0.46 per share approved by shareholders, brings his direct interest to over 20 million shares and options post-transaction.

