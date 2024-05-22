Galan Lithium Director Increases Stake

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has announced a significant change in Director Terry Gardiner’s stake in the company, with the acquisition of 900,000 fully paid ordinary shares and 900,000 listed options, valued at $414,000, through a placement participation. Following the change, Gardiner now holds over 4.8 million shares, 1.5 million performance rights, and more than 965,000 listed options, alongside an indirect interest in nearly 3 million shares.

