Galan Lithium Director Increases Market Stake

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has announced a change in the interest of director Terry Gardiner, who acquired an additional 250,000 listed options (GLNOB) on-market, raising his total to 1,215,217. The transaction, valued at $14,800, did not affect his direct holdings of 4,888,817 fully paid ordinary shares and 1,500,000 performance rights. This shift in director’s interest reflects a notable financial move within the company.

