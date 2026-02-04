Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 0.61

The average one-year price target for Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) has been revised to $0.61 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $0.31 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.94% from the latest reported closing price of $0.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galan Lithium. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLN is 0.43%, an increase of 59.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 48.87% to 2,314K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 2,242K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 71.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLN by 287.61% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 48K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.