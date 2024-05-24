News & Insights

Galan Lithium Applies for New ASX Quotation

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has announced a new application for quotation of securities on the ASX, with a total of 54,598,915 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the ticker code GLN, effective from May 24, 2024. This move is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, indicating Galan Lithium’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial horizons.

