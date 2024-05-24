Galan Lithium Applies for New ASX Quotation

Galan Lithium Limited (AU:GLN) has released an update.

Galan Lithium Limited has announced a new application for quotation of securities on the ASX, with a total of 54,598,915 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the ticker code GLN, effective from May 24, 2024. This move is part of a transaction previously disclosed to the market, indicating Galan Lithium’s ongoing efforts to expand its financial horizons.

For further insights into AU:GLN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.