Gakujo (TYO:2301) Price Target Increased by 25.81% to 1,989.00

The average one-year price target for Gakujo (TYO:2301) has been revised to 1,989.00 / share. This is an increase of 25.81% from the prior estimate of 1,581.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 2,415.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.11% from the latest reported closing price of 1,929.00 / share.

Gakujo Maintains 1.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gakujo. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2301 is 0.04%, an increase of 26.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.76% to 473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 274K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2301 by 15.50% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 50K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 20.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2301 by 30.73% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 38K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 31K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2301 by 20.38% over the last quarter.

