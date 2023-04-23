Gakken Holdings (TYO:9470) Price Target Decreased by 5.51% to 1,224.00

The average one-year price target for Gakken Holdings (TYO:9470) has been revised to 1,224.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 1,295.40 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,212.00 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 41.83% from the latest reported closing price of 863.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gakken Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9470 is 0.01%, a decrease of 71.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 1,492K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 297K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 205K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing a decrease of 15.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9470 by 22.38% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 142K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 132K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 105K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.