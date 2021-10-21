Gains in miners, banks lift Australian shares

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday as banks gained and firm commodity prices boosted metal-centric stocks, with sentiment aided by the country's second-largest city preparing to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.15% to 7,425.1 ​by 0052 GMT. The benchmark rose about 0.53% on Wednesday.

Melbourne is readying to come out of its lockdown on Thursday night after Victoria state hit a key vaccination target, with pubs, restaurants and cafes racing to reopen their doors to fully vaccinated customers.

Among the "Big Four" banks, National Australia Bank NAB.AX climbed the most and hit its highest in about two years. The sector's sub-index .AXFJ added 0.4%.

Wealth manager Perpetual Ltd PPT.AX was the top gainer on the financials sub-index, gaining 6.3%. Wealth manager AMP Ltd AMP.AX followed with its 5.4% — to hit a more than 3-1/2-month high on reporting lower net cash outflows at its Australian wealth management unit.

Gambling machine manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure ALL.AX jumped 7.9% to a record high after the company said it would buy London-listed gaming software supplier Playtech PLC PTEC.L for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.90 billion).

Miners .AXMM rose 0.6%, tracking an overnight rally in base metals on concerns that the global power crunch could hit already thinning inventories. MET/L

The country's big mining names — BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX — climbed 0.7% and 1%, respectively, on improved iron ore prices. IRONORE/

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.16% to 13,093.6. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was down 0.6%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 slipped 0.18%.

($1 = 0.7233 pounds)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

