US Markets

Gains in energy shares push TSX to fresh record

Contributor
Shreyashi Sanyal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index hit a record high in a broad-based rally on Friday, with energy shares outperforming as they continue to track gains in oil prices.

Updates market action, prices

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high in a broad-based rally on Friday, with energy shares outperforming as they continue to track gains in oil prices.

* The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index .GSPTSE touched a fresh all-time high of 16,947.23 points and was on track to clock its fourth straight week of gains.

* At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the TSX was up 80.84 points, or 0.48%, at 16,939.19.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN jumped 1.2%, the most among the 11 major sectors, as oil prices were set to jump more than 7% this week on rising Middle East tensions. O/R

* U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.7%.

* Tensions in the Middle East also helped push prices of gold higher, while palladium hit a record peak on short supply.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%. GOL/

* Also buoying sentiment was data which showed Canadian retail sales were up 0.4% in July from June on stronger sales of new cars at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said.

* Financials .SPTTFS and industrial .GSPTTIN sectors rose 0.4%, each.

* On the TSX, 173 issues were higher, while 58 issues declined for a 2.98-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 65.61 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of First Quantum Minerals FM.TO, which jumped 6.8% after Bloomberg reported the company is drawing takeover interest.

* Precision Drilling PD.TO fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, down 3.5%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank TD.TO, Manulife Financial MFC.TO and Enbridge Inc ENB.TO.

* The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 75.85 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular