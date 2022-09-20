Gain Therapeutics Names COO Matthias Alder To Succeed Eric Richman As CEO

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) announced Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Matthias Alder has been appointed as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Alder succeeds Eric Richman, who has served in the role since July 2020 and led the Company through its initial public offering in March 2021. Richman will continue to serve as a member of the Board and as a senior advisor to the Company.

Alder was also appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective as of today and, with his appointment, the size of the Board was increased to eight members.

Since joining Gain as COO in 2021, Alder has been instrumental in building the Company's corporate and business development strategy and shaping the Company's operations.

Alder brings more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, having held senior leadership roles in both U.S. and European-based publicly traded companies leading business development, strategy and a range of corporate functions.

Prior to joining Gain, he served as Chief Business Officer and Head of US Operations of Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL). Previously, Alder held senior roles in business development, licensing, and legal affairs at Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP), Cytos Biotechnology AG, and Micromet, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.