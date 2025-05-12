Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Presents New Evidence for GT-02287 as Potential Disease-Modifying Therapy for Parkinson’s Disease at IAPRD 30th World Congress

Gain Therapeutics presented new data at IAPRD 2025 highlighting GT-02287’s potential as a neuroprotective treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. announced a guided poster presentation at the IAPRD 30th World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease, showcasing new evidence that its lead drug candidate, GT-02287, offers significant neuroprotective effects and potential as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's disease. The poster highlighted GT-02287's ability to enhance lysosomal and mitochondrial function, reduce alpha-synuclein aggregation and mitochondrial stress, and promote the survival of dopaminergic neurons in preclinical models. GT-02287, which modulates the enzyme glucocerebrosidase, is currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing its safety and tolerability in Parkinson’s disease patients. The company has received early development funding from notable organizations and aims to leverage its innovative platform to develop new allosteric therapies for various neurodegenerative and genetic disorders.

Potential Positives

Presentation at the IAPRD 30th World Congress highlights significant new evidence for GT-02287 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson's disease, increasing visibility and credibility in the scientific community.

Favorable results from preclinical studies support GT-02287’s neuroprotective effects and its ability to restore GCase function, which could position the drug as a breakthrough treatment option in a challenging therapeutic area.

The ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for GT-02287 demonstrates active progression in clinical development, which could lead to important milestones and potential regulatory submissions in the future.

Support and funding from reputable organizations like The Michael J. Fox Foundation and The Silverstein Foundation validate the therapeutic approach and may enhance investor confidence and collaboration opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The press release is somewhat vague regarding the specific results of the Phase 1b clinical trial for GT-02287, which may lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the drug's efficacy and safety in the described population.

There is a notable absence of detailed data or metrics from the Phase 1 study on healthy volunteers, which could leave questions about the robustness of evidence supporting GT-02287's effectiveness.

The release includes a standard disclaimer about forward-looking statements, which may indicate potential risks and uncertainties in the development process that could affect investor confidence.

FAQ

What is GT-02287 and its significance in Parkinson’s disease?

GT-02287 is Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate that aims to modify disease progression in Parkinson's disease by restoring GCase function.

Where was the poster presentation on GT-02287 held?

The poster presentation was held at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders 30th World Congress in New York City.

What are the benefits of GT-02287 based on preclinical studies?

Preclinical studies suggest GT-02287 lowers α-synuclein aggregation, reduces neuroinflammation, and improves cellular function, promoting neuronal survival.

What is the primary goal of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for GT-02287?

The primary goal of the Phase 1b clinical trial is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 in Parkinson's patients.

How does GT-02287 relate to other neurological conditions?

GT-02287 may also have potential applications in treating Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease.

BETHESDA, Md., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that a guided poster presentation was made at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) 30th World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders, held May 7th-10th in New York City, NY. The poster outlined new evidence supporting GT-02287’s ability to provide a broader neuroprotective effect and potential as a disease-modifying therapy for Parkinson’s disease.





“We have continued to add to the preclinical dossier of GT-02287 and we believe these recent data further elucidate the mechanism of action of GT-02287 and the importance of glucocerebrosidase-mediated interactions in the disease pathology of Parkinson’s disease. Importantly, we continue to advance our understanding of stabilization of mitochondria associated with administration of GT-02287 and its allosteric modulation of GCase,” commented Joanne Taylor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research of Gain.







Oral Poster Presentation Information









Title



: GT-02287, A Clinical-stage Allosteric GCase Modulator For The Treatment Of Parkinson’s Disease, Protects Dopaminergic Neurons Against Mitochondrial Toxin MPP+







Summary



: In cultured rat mesencephalic dopaminergic neurons treated with MPP+, a mitochondrial toxin that induces mitochondrial impairment by inhibiting mitochondrial complex 1, GT-02287 improved the function of both the lysosomes and mitochondria and exerted a broader neuroprotective effect. GT-02287 lowered α-synuclein aggregation, lysosomal dysfunction, and mitochondrial stress while also preventing the release of mitochondrial cytochrome C, a programmed cell death (apoptosis) signal, thereby promoting neuronal survival.





A PDF of the poster presented at IAPRD 2025 30



th



World Congress on Parkinson’s Disease and Related Disorders is available on the Science and Technology section of the Company’s website at



https://gaintherapeutics.com/science-and-technology/posters



.







About GT-02287







Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is an allosteric enzyme modulator that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase) which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors. In preclinical models of PD, GT-02287 restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced ER stress, lysosomal and mitochondrial pathology, aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, as well as plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a biomarker of neurodegeneration. In rodent models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, GT-02287 was shown to rescue deficits in motor function and gait and prevent the development of deficits in complex behaviors such as nesting.





Compelling preclinical data in models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, demonstrating a disease-modifying effect after administration of GT-02287, suggest that GT-02287 may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease.





Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range, and target engagement with a >50% increase in glucocerebrosidase (GCase) activity among those receiving GT-02287 at clinically relevant doses.





GT-02287 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. The primary endpoint of the trial, which is currently enrolling participants across 7 sites in Australia, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 after 3 months of dosing in people with Parkinson’s disease.





Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.







About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.







Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.





Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







