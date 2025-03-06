Gain Therapeutics, Inc. to Present Clinical Stage Drug Candidate GT-02287 at AD/PD™ 2025 Conference in Vienna

Gain Therapeutics announced Dr. Joanne Taylor will present their drug candidate GT-02287 at the AD/PD™ 2025 Conference.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has announced that Dr. Joanne Taylor will present the company's lead drug candidate, GT-02287, at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2025 Conference in Vienna, Austria. GT-02287 is currently in clinical development for treating Parkinson's disease, including cases with the GBA1 mutation. The drug acts as an allosteric modulator, aiming to restore the function of the glucocerebrosidase enzyme that is often impaired in Parkinson's patients. Preclinical studies show that GT-02287 may help reverse neurodegenerative effects and other symptoms associated with the disease. The presentation is scheduled for April 5, 2025, and will detail promising results that suggest the drug has disease-modifying potential. Gain Therapeutics is focused on developing innovative therapies for challenging disorders and has received funding from notable organizations like The Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Joanne Taylor, Ph.D., will present Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate GT-02287 at the prestigious AD/PD™ 2025 International Conference, highlighting the company's commitment to sharing its research with leading medical professionals.

GT-02287 shows promising disease-modifying potential in preclinical models for both GBA1 and idiopathic Parkinson's disease, potentially offering a new treatment option for patients.

The Company has received funding support from well-known foundations, including The Michael J. Fox Foundation and The Silverstein Foundation, which underscores confidence in its research and development efforts.

Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, indicating a strong foundation for further clinical development.

Forward-looking statements indicate significant uncertainty regarding the development and potential efficacy of their lead drug candidate, GT-02287, which may cause investor concern.

The release lacks specific details about the timing and outcomes of the upcoming Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287, raising questions about the company's development pipeline.

No current data or results from the Phase 1b study are provided, which could lead to skepticism about the company's progress and transparency in reporting trial results.

What is Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate?

Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate is GT-02287, designed for treating Parkinson's disease with or without a GBA1 mutation.

When will the oral presentation on GT-02287 take place?

The oral presentation on GT-02287 will occur on April 5, 2025, during the AD/PD™ 2025 Conference in Vienna, Austria.

What is the focus of the AD/PD™ 2025 Conference?

The AD/PD™ 2025 Conference focuses on advancements in the science and therapy of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders.

What are the potential benefits of GT-02287?

GT-02287 has shown disease-modifying effects in preclinical models, potentially slowing or halting the progression of Parkinson’s disease.

Who supports Gain Therapeutics' research projects?

Gain Therapeutics receives funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation and The Silverstein Foundation, among others.

BETHESDA, Md., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Joanne Taylor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research at Gain, will give an oral presentation on the Company’s clinical stage lead drug candidate GT-02287 at the



AD/PD™ 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders



. AD/PD™ 2025 is being held April 1-5, 2025, in Vienna, Austria.





Details of the oral presentation are as follows:







Presentation Title:



Clinical Stage Glucocerebrosidase Modulator, GT-02287, Shows Disease Modifying Potential In Preclinical Models Of Both GBA1 And Idiopathic Parkinson’s Disease







Presenter:



Joanne Taylor







Authors:



Joanne Taylor, Beatriz Guzman, Natalia Pérez-Carmona, Ana Maria García-Collazo







Session Name:



7550 – Advances in PD, LBD and MSA Drug Development







Session Type:



Symposium







Date:



April 5, 2025







Lecture Time:



6:10 – 6:25pm CET







Room:



Hall B





The full abstract can be accessed at the



AD/PD online interactive program



.





The AD/PD™ Conference is an annual event attracting leading medical and scientific professionals from around the world, focusing on the advances of science and therapy of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and related neurological disorders.







About GT-02287







Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is an allosteric protein modulator that restores the function of the lysosomal protein enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase) which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors. In preclinical models of PD, GT-02287 restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, and improved motor function and cognitive performance. Additionally, GT-02287 significantly reduced plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, an emerging biomarker for neurodegeneration.





Compelling preclinical data in models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, demonstrating a disease-modifying effect after administration of GT-02287, suggests that GT-02287 may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease.





Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.







About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.







Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma exposure in the projected therapeutic range, CNS exposure, and target engagement and modulation of GCase enzyme.





Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Apaar Jammu and Chuck Padala







ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com









chuck@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contacts:







Russo Partners





Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio







nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com









elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com







(760) 846-9256



