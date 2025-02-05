Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Upcoming Presentations at BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Gain Therapeutics' CEO to present at upcoming investor conferences on drug development and clinical progress.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing allosteric small molecule therapies, announced that CEO Gene Mack will present at two investor conferences: the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on February 11 and the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on February 12. Attendees can schedule one-on-one meetings with company management through conference platforms or by contacting Gain directly. Gain is advancing its lead drug candidate, GT-02287, for treating Parkinson’s disease, having shown promising safety and efficacy in a Phase 1 study. The company utilizes its Magellan™ platform for drug discovery aimed at addressing challenging disorders such as neurodegenerative diseases.

Potential Positives

Gene Mack, CEO of Gain Therapeutics, is scheduled to present at two notable investor conferences, which enhances the company's visibility and investor engagement.

Gain's lead drug candidate, GT-02287, has shown favorable results in a Phase 1 study, indicating potential safety and efficacy for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

The company is utilizing its advanced Magellan™ platform for drug discovery, positioning Gain as a leader in the development of novel treatments for challenging diseases.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains a significant number of forward-looking statements that include inherent risks and uncertainties, which could lead to a lack of confidence among investors regarding the company's future performance.

There is no mention of specific upcoming milestones or data announcements that could provide reassurance about the progress and potential of their lead drug candidate, GT-02287.

The language suggests a dependency on future results from clinical studies, which could indicate the company is still early in its drug development pipeline, potentially leading to concerns about the viability and competitiveness of their therapies.

FAQ

What upcoming investor conferences will Gain Therapeutics attend?

Gain Therapeutics will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Who is presenting at the conferences for Gain Therapeutics?

Gene Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present at both conferences.

How can investors schedule meetings with Gain management?

Investors can schedule one-on-one meetings via the conference scheduling platform or by contacting ir@gaintherapeutics.com.

What is Gain Therapeutics' lead drug candidate?

Gain's lead drug candidate is GT-02287, which is being evaluated for Parkinson’s disease treatment.

What technology does Gain Therapeutics use for drug discovery?

Gain Therapeutics utilizes its advanced Magellan™ platform to discover novel allosteric small molecule therapies.

$GANX Insider Trading Activity

$GANX insiders have traded $GANX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KHALID ISLAM (Executive Chairman) purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $49,940

GENE MACK (CFO and Interim CEO) purchased 14,400 shares for an estimated $14,544

$GANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $GANX stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced that Gene Mack, Chief Executive Officer of Gain, will present at two upcoming investor conferences:









BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Tuesday, February 11, at 1:15pm ET







Gene Mack will give a corporate presentation at the Plymouth Room, The New York Marriott Marquis. Registered conference attendees may schedule one-on-one meetings with Gain management via



the conference scheduling platform



.













Oppenheimer 35







th







Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 12, at 10:40am ET







Gene Mack will give a virtual corporate presentation. Interested investors are encouraged to contact their Oppenheimer representative to schedule one-on-one meetings with Gain management.













If you are unable to attend the conferences and would like to schedule a meeting with Gain management, please contact ir@gaintherapeutics.com.







About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.







Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma exposure in the projected therapeutic range, CNS exposure, and target engagement and modulation of GCase enzyme.





Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investor Contacts:







Apaar Jammu and Chuck Padala







ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com









chuck@lifesciadvisors.com









Media Contacts:







Russo Partners





Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio





nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com





elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com





(760) 846-9256



