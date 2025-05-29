Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Oral Presentation at GBA1 Meeting 2025 in Montreal

Gain Therapeutics announces oral presentation at GBA1 Meeting 2025, showcasing development of allosteric therapies for Parkinson's disease and more.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology firm focused on allosteric small molecule therapies, announced an upcoming oral presentation at the GBA1 Meeting 2025 in Montreal on June 5, where Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonas Hannestad will discuss their lead drug candidate, GT-02287. This candidate is undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1b clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease, among other potential applications in Gaucher’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. The company leverages its advanced Magellan™ platform for drug discovery, targeting neurodegenerative and rare genetic disorders. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, emphasizing the uncertainty and risks associated with the company’s projections and the development of its product candidates.

Potential Positives

Gain Therapeutics is set to present at the GBA1 Meeting 2025, highlighting its involvement in significant global discussions on advancements in biotechnology.

The company's lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is currently being evaluated for multiple serious conditions, indicating strong potential for market relevance and impact.

The oral presentation will be delivered by a high-ranking executive, Dr. Jonas Hannestad, showcasing the company's commitment to leadership and transparency in its research activities.

Gain Therapeutics is utilizing its advanced Magellan™ platform for drug discovery, which may enhance its competitive edge in developing novel therapies for challenging diseases.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements, which typically carry inherent uncertainty and could indicate potential risks to investors regarding the company's future performance and product development.

There is a lack of detailed information about the outcomes of the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial for the lead drug candidate, GT-02287, which raises concerns about the progress and viability of the company's primary drug development efforts.

Without disclosure of any significant partnerships, collaborations, or funding updates, the announcement may suggest a lack of substantial external validation or support for their projects, potentially undermining investor confidence.

FAQ

What is Gain Therapeutics known for?

Gain Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing next-generation allosteric small molecule therapies.

When is Gain Therapeutics’ oral presentation scheduled?

The oral presentation is scheduled for June 5, 2025, at 11:20 p.m. EST.

Who will present at the GBA1 Meeting 2025?

Jonas Hannestad, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Gain Therapeutics, will present at the meeting.

What indications is Gain's lead drug GT-02287 targeting?

GT-02287 is targeting Parkinson’s disease, Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease.

What is Gain’s Magellan™ platform?

The Magellan™ platform is designed to accelerate drug discovery and develop novel treatments for various challenging disorders.

Full Release



BETHESDA, Md., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced an oral presentation at the GBA1 Meeting 2025, being held June 5



th



-7



th



in Montreal, Canada.







Details of the oral presentation are as follows



:







Date



: Thursday, June 5, 2025







Time



: 11:20 p.m. EST







Presenter



: Jonas Hannestad, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Gain Therapeutics







About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.







Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.





Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the completion and timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







