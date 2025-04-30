Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Oral Poster Presentation of GT-02287 for Parkinson's Disease at IAPRD 30th World Congress

Gain Therapeutics announces oral poster presentation on GT-02287, a potential Parkinson’s disease treatment, at IAPRD Congress.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it will present its lead drug candidate, GT-02287, at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders World Congress from May 7-10, 2025. GT-02287 is being developed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, particularly for patients with or without GBA1 mutations. The drug modulates the enzyme glucocerebrosidase, restoring its function and showing promise in preclinical models by improving motor function and reducing neurodegeneration markers. A Phase 1b trial is currently underway to assess the drug's safety and tolerability. The development of GT-02287 has received support from various organizations, including The Michael J. Fox Foundation and the Eurostars-2 program. Gain Therapeutics leverages its Magellan™ platform for drug discovery in neurodegenerative and other hard-to-treat disorders.

BETHESDA, Md., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of the next generation of allosteric small molecule therapies, today announced an oral poster presentation at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) 30th World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders, being held May 7



th



-10



th



in New York City, NY.





Details of the oral and poster presentation are as follows:







Presentation Title



: GT-02287, A Clinical-stage Allosteric GCase Modulator For The Treatment Of Parkinson’s Disease, Protects Dopaminergic Neurons Against Mitochondrial Toxin MPP+







Presenter



: Joanne Taylor, Ph.D., Senior Vice President of Research, Gain Therapeutics







Session



: Oral Poster Presentation – Guided Poster Tour











Session Date



: Saturday, May 10, 2025











Session Time



: 8:00-9:00 a.m. EST







About GT-02287







Gain Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate, GT-02287, is in clinical development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD) with or without a GBA1 mutation. The orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule is an allosteric enzyme modulator that restores the function of the lysosomal enzyme glucocerebrosidase (GCase) which becomes misfolded and impaired due to mutations in the GBA1 gene, the most common genetic abnormality associated with PD, or other age-related stress factors. In preclinical models of PD, GT-02287 restored GCase enzymatic function, reduced ER stress, lysosomal and mitochondrial pathology, aggregated α-synuclein, neuroinflammation and neuronal death, as well as plasma neurofilament light chain (NfL) levels, a biomarker of neurodegeneration. In rodent models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, GT-02287 was shown to rescue deficits in motor function and gait and prevent the development of deficits in complex behaviors such as nesting.





Compelling preclinical data in models of both GBA1-PD and idiopathic PD, demonstrating a disease-modifying effect after administration of GT-02287, suggest that GT-02287 may have the potential to slow or stop the progression of Parkinson’s disease.





Results from a Phase 1 study of GT-02287 in healthy volunteers demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability, plasma and CNS exposures in the projected therapeutic range, and target engagement with a >50% increase in glucocerebrosidase (GCase) activity among those receiving GT-02287 at clinically relevant doses.





GT-02287 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation. The primary endpoint of the trial, which is currently enrolling participants across 7 sites in Australia, is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of GT-02287 after 3 months of dosing in people with Parkinson’s disease.





Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support early in its development from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse – Swiss Innovation Agency.







About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.







Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the discovery and development of next generation allosteric therapies. Gain’s lead drug candidate, GT-02287 is currently being evaluated for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease with or without a GBA1 mutation in a Phase 1b clinical trial. GT-02287 has further potential in Gaucher’s disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and Alzheimer’s disease. Gain has multiple undisclosed preclinical assets targeting lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases, and solid tumors.





Gain’s unique approach enables the discovery of novel, allosteric small molecule modulators that can restore or disrupt protein function. Deploying its highly advanced Magellan™ platform, Gain is accelerating drug discovery and unlocking novel disease-modifying treatments for untreatable or difficult-to-treat disorders including neurodegenerative diseases, rare genetic disorders and oncology.







Forward-Looking Statements







This release contains “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “will,” “may,” “should,” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the development of the Company’s current or future product candidates including GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of results from a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; expectations regarding the timing of patient enrollment for a Phase 1b clinical study for GT-02287; the timing of any submissions to the FDA or other regulatory bodies and agencies; and the potential therapeutic and clinical benefits of the Company’s product candidates. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, please refer to the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Investors:







Gain Therapeutics, Inc.





Apaar Jammu





Manager, Investor Relations and Public Relations







ajammu@gaintherapeutics.com







LifeSci Advisors LLC





Chuck Padala





Managing Director







chuck@lifesciadvisors.com









Media:







Russo Partners LLC





Nic Johnson and Elio Ambrosio







nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com









elio.ambrosio@russopartnersllc.com







(760) 846-9256



