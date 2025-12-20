Gain Therapeutics (GANX) Price Target Increased by 11.76% to 7.75

The average one-year price target for Gain Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:GANX) has been revised to $7.75 / share. This is an increase of 11.76% from the prior estimate of $6.94 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 169.63% from the latest reported closing price of $2.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gain Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GANX is 0.00%, an increase of 54.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.23% to 4,441K shares. The put/call ratio of GANX is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jones Financial Companies Lllp holds 677K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 58.37% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 566K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 525K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 245K shares , representing an increase of 53.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 81.11% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 374K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares , representing an increase of 56.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 98.96% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 344K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 15.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GANX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

