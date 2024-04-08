Gain Therapeutics Appoints Gene Mack As CFO; Stock Falls

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX), Monday announced the appointment of Gene Mack as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective immediately.

Mack will be replacing Evan Ballantyne, who had left the biotechnology company to join Hansa Biopharma (HNSA) in February.

The company said that Mack, who previously worked at Imcyse SA as CFO, would help Gain Therapeutics in developing its lead drug candidate GT-02287 in the clinic.

Upon his appointment, Mack will be presented with an option to purchase 200,000 shares of the company's common stock at a price of $3.56 per share, the company stated.

Currently, Gain's stock is dropping 3.68 percent, to $3.42 on the Nasdaq.

