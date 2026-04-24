BioTech
GANX

Gain To Present New Parkinson's Disease Data On GT-02287 At International GBA1 Meeting; Stock Up

April 24, 2026 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX) will deliver an oral presentation next month highlighting new updates on its lead Parkinson's disease candidate, GT-02287.

The presentation will take place at the 3rd International GBA1 Meeting 2026 on May 22 in Phoenix, Arizona. Jonas Hannestad, M.D., Ph.D., the company's CMO, will present "An update on the development of the GCase modulator GT-02287 for Parkinson's disease" during a session focused on ongoing preclinical and clinical programs.

GT-02287 is an orally administered, brain-penetrant small molecule designed to restore the function of glucocerebrosidase (GCase)- an enzyme impaired in people with GBA1-associated and idiopathic Parkinson's disease. In preclinical studies, the therapy improved GCase activity, reduced neuroinflammation, lowered a-synuclein aggregation, and demonstrated protective effects on motor function.

Early clinical data from Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers showed favorable safety, CNS exposure, and target engagement, with increased GCase activity at therapeutic doses. The drug is now being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial in people with Parkinson's disease, with a recently opened extension allowing treatment for up to 12 months.

Gain Therapeutics will also participate in the 7th World Parkinson's Congress from May 24-27, 2026, in Phoenix.

GANX has traded between $1.41 and $4.34 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.03, up 7.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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