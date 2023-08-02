GAIN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo (Symbol: GAIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.34, changing hands as low as $13.33 per share. Gladstone Investment Corporation - Business Develo shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GAIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GAIN's low point in its 52 week range is $11.40 per share, with $15.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.44.

