Gain Exposure to the Nasdaq-100 with the Nationwide Risk-Managed income ETF (NUSI)

Despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases across the U.S., certain sectors of the markets, particularly tech, are outperforming as growth stocks become incrementally more attractive in a low-interest-rate environment. As the markets monitor the state of the global pandemic, the Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NUSI) offers investors exposure to the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 along with two key objectives, income generation and downside risk mitigation.

“At its core, it gives income investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of the Nasdaq-100 while still being able to meet their income needs, generating a consistent and reliable stream of monthly income,” said Harvest Volatility Management Portfolio Advisor Jonathan Molchan, who manages the NUSI ETF.

The NUSI serves investors in four different ways, including a complement to a traditional 60/40 allocation, a bond alternative that may provide investors with greater flexibility across different market cycles, a volatility dampener that may augment existing investment allocations and a tool that may aid in supplementing current income. Molchan also noted that the actively-managed ETF utilizes NDX Index options, which “allow for scale and deep liquidity.”

The fund’s portfolio managers utilize the Nasdaq-100 by deploying a rules-based options-trading strategy known as a protective net-credit collar, which consists of both a put and call option. After purchasing positions, the managers sell a covered call option with a strike price above the current trading level and then purchase a put option to fully hedge the portfolio.

The tech-centric ETF, which launched in December 2019, has net asset value return of about 14% year-to-date, with an indicated annualized yield of just under 8%. The fund’s top five holdings include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL), according to data as of July 20, almost all of which reached new highs during the second quarter as people continued to use their products and services amid coronavirus-related lockdown measures and travel restrictions.

“When we’re looking at the benefits of a product that’s linked to the Nasdaq-100, it’s giving investors an opportunity to have exposure to some of the most innovative companies in the world,” said Molchan. “We’re also coupling that with the high monthly income and then taking it a step further by giving people access to growth and the Nasdaq-100 with a measure of downside protection in case volatility does spike.”

While volatility has come off its recent highs, Molchan noted that the mechanisms of the downside protection during the selloff earlier this year “afforded NUSI to only capture roughly one-third of that drawdown.”

“In the spirit of a product that can navigate various market environments while still meeting its income objective, [NUSI] was able to recoup a lot of these losses and go back positive on the year, which gave it not just an income generation profile, but also afforded investors the ability for capital appreciation from the growth of the underlying Nasdaq-100,” said Molchan.