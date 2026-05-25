Gain Exposure to Innovative AI Chipmaker Cerebras With Less Risk Through These ETFs

Key Points

Cerebras debuted on public markets on May 14.

Cathie Wood has already added Cerebras to the portfolios of two Ark Invest funds.

Shares of the AI chipmaker will likely pop up in many other AI-focused and semiconductor-centric ETFs before long.

10 stocks we like better than Cerebras Systems ›

In one of the most highly anticipated initial public offerings (IPOs) of 2026, Cerebras (NASDAQ: CBRS) made its debut on the public market on May 14 to considerable fanfare. Shares of the artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker soared on their first day of trading. The company priced its stock at $185 for the IPO, and shares closed that session at $311.07.

While this maker of massive wafer-scale chips has attracted incredible investor interest, many are wary of the share price volatility that's likely to occur in the weeks and months ahead. Fortunately, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold Cerebras stock provide lower-risk ways to gain exposure to it.

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Cathie Wood offers more than one route to Cerebras exposure

Investors can choose from two Ark Invest funds for exposure to AI specialist Cerebras. Targeting disruptive companies, the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a closed-end interval fund with $6.5 billion in net assets and a 0.75% expense ratio.

Cerebras accounts for just a small slice of the fund, with a 0.9% weighting as of Friday. The fund, however, is actively managed, and it would be no surprise if Wood adds to its Cerebras position in the near future.

Interval funds can be lucrative because managers periodically offer to repurchase their shares from investors, though shareholders are not obligated to participate.

For those seeking slightly greater Cerebras exposure coupled with exposure to other companies that are facilitating the migration of digital infrastructure to the cloud, the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) is a great choice. Its Cerebras stake accounted for 1.1% of the fund's assets as of Friday. It's just one of many AI stocks held in the ETF, including Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, which have weightings of 8.9% and 1.1%, respectively. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF has about $1.7 billion in net assets and a 0.76% expense ratio.

But wait... there's sure to be more

Cerebras has only been publicly traded for a few days, so those investors who would like some exposure to it, but who don't want to pick up one of those Ark Invest ETFs, will not be frustrated for long. Cerebras stock will undoubtedly soon appear in the portfolios of numerous other funds that are focused on the AI and semiconductor markets, such as the VanEck Semiconductor ETF. And when it does, investors will be able to perform their due diligence to see if these ETFs are right for them.

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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.