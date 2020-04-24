GAIN Capital (GCAP) Jumps: Stock Rises 7%

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. GCAP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 35.3% in the past one-month time frame.

The move came after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2020 results.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for GAIN Capital. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

GAIN Capital currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Price

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. price | GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Another player in the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which looks attractive at current levels is BGC Partners, Inc. BGCP, which carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.