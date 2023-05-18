GAIL shuts Ratnagiri LNG terminal till end-Sept, cuts imports- sources

By Nidhi Verma

NEW DELHI, May 18 (Reuters) - Indian utility GAIL (India) Ltd has stopped importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its 5 million tonnes/year Ratnagiri plant since mid-May as it has shut the facility until end-September, two company sources said.

GAIL annually shuts the plant in the western Maharashtra state during monsoon season as rain and high tides make operations difficult without a breakwater.

However, a breakwater is expected to be ready next year that would obviate the need to shut the terminal during monsoons, one of the sources said.

The company received its last LNG cargo at the Dabhol port on May 11, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has ordered restricted operations by inland vessels during 'four weather season' from May 26 to Aug. 31, citing 'safety of life and environment', according to a notice seen by Reuters.

GAIL delays the import of LNG to October as seas remain rough during September, the two sources said.

GAIL did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((nidhi.verma@thomsonreuters.com; +91 11 49548031; Reuters Messaging: nidhi.verma.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.