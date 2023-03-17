GAIL, Shell Energy India sign MoU on petchem feedstock

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Private Ltd. to diversify feedstock for its petrochemical plant, the company said on Friday.

Under the MoU, the company plans to explore the importation and handling of different types of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas (LNG) for road transport, and regasification of imported LNG, it said in a statement.

GAIL plans to import ethane by sea and then pipe it to demand centres across India, it added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)

