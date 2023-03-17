US Markets

GAIL, Shell Energy India sign MoU on petchem feedstock

Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

March 17, 2023 — 04:13 am EDT

Written by Nidhi Verma for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 17 (Reuters) - Indian gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Private Ltd. to diversify feedstock for its petrochemical plant, the company said on Friday.

Under the MoU, the company plans to explore the importation and handling of different types of hydrocarbons, liquefied natural gas (LNG) for road transport, and regasification of imported LNG, it said in a statement.

GAIL plans to import ethane by sea and then pipe it to demand centres across India, it added.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)

((Mohi.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/_mohi_;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.