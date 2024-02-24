GAIL (LSE:GAID) Price Target Increased by 14.69% to 12.61

The average one-year price target for GAIL (LSE:GAID) has been revised to 12.61 / share. This is an increase of 14.69% from the prior estimate of 11.00 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.71 to a high of 16.98 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.72% from the latest reported closing price of 13.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in GAIL. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAID is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 279,619K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,143K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,190K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAID by 12.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,681K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,278K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAID by 11.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 22,988K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,046K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAID by 12.63% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 17,897K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,744K shares, representing a decrease of 43.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAID by 26.48% over the last quarter.

INDA - iShares MSCI India ETF holds 13,791K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,831K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAID by 6.20% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.