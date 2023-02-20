GAIL India seeks three LNG cargoes for March-May delivery

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - GAIL (India) Ltd GAIL.NS has issued a tender to buy three cargoes of liquefied natural gas for delivery into India, said two industry sources on Monday.

India's largest gas distributor is seeking one cargo per month from March to May on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis into the country's Dabhol terminal.

The tender closes on Feb. 21, said the sources.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

